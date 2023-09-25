Higher Education Secretary asks Periyar University to submit additional documents sought by inquiry committee within two weeks

September 25, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Salem

The Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, A. Karthik, has instructed the Periyar University to submit within two weeks the additional documents sought by the committee inquiring the allegations against the university.

The Higher Education Department has ordered an investigation into 13 complaints raised against the Periyar University, including the appointment of a physical education director and librarian in violation of UGC norms and the 200-point rooster system, and nomination of a professor, who is facing serious allegations, to the Syndicate.

The committee conducted inquiries at the University on January 30, March 6, April 24, and May 29 this year. The committee also inquired the people who raised allegations against the university.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Registrar dated September 19 , the Principal Secretary said that during the inquiry conducted on May 29, the university administration and officials against whom allegations were raised said that the additional documents sought by the inquiry committee would be sent to the government separately. But to date, the documents have not been sent. After going through the reports submitted by the university regarding the allegations, the inquiry committee needs more information and documents. Within two weeks of receiving this letter, the university should send the documents without fail. The documents shall be duly countersigned by the appropriate authority.

The details sought include allegations raised against Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, Registrar (in-charge) K. Thangavel, educational and experience certificates of Head of Tamil department Periyasamy, and candidates selected for the posts of librarian and physical education director and their castes. Likewise, the names and caste details of persons who served as Vice-Chancellors, Registrars, and Controller of Examinations in the past 10 years.

When contacted, Registrar (in-charge) K. Thangavel said that a reply would be sent to the letter.

