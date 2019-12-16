Higher Education Conclave today

The Hindu - Future India Club in association with Amma IAS Academy, which is a unit of Nallaram Trust, will organise a Higher Education Conclave on December 17 in Coimbatore.

The theme of the conference is “Steering India’s youth engine towards a New India”.

The conclave aims at creating a platform for leaders and heads of higher education institutions in Coimbatore to interact with experts in the industry.

S.P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special initiative, will inaugurate the conclave at Hotel Taj Vivanta at 10 a.m.

District Collector K. Rajamani, Corporation Commissioner J. Sravan Kumar, Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan and P. Kaliraj, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiyar University, will take part in the inaugural programme.

The Hindu– Future India Club (FIC), an initiative by The Hindu Group, is to support the college students for their career development by disseminating insights on career opportunities in various fields by conducting series of guest lectures on various emerging topics.

Amma IAS Academy is the title sponsor for the event.

Nearly 100 participants are expected.

Participation is based on invitation and with prior registration.

Heads of colleges who are interested in taking part can contact: 9003877778.

The conclave is also part of the golden jubilee celebration programmes of The Hindu Coimbatore edition.