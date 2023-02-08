Higher education assurance disbursement phase II launched in Dharmapuri distict

February 08, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The second phase of the distribution of financial assistance to college-going girls in Dharmapuri district under the Moovalaur Ramamirtham Ammayar Education Assurance ‘Pudhumai Penn Scheme’ was launched by Collector K. Shanthi here on Wednesday.

The event held at the Dharmapuri Government Arts College witnessed disbursement of the monthly education assistance of ₹ 1,000 to girls enrolled in colleges after having passed out from government schools from class VI to class XII.

According to Ms. Shanthi, a total of 5,570 students who have enrolled in colleges for arts, sciences and engineering courses are receiving ₹ 1,000 as monthly assistance as on date. This entailed an education assistance distribution of ₹ 27,491,000 in phase I.

Following the launch of the second phase, a total of 9,852 students, including 5570 students covered in phase I and 4282 students covered in phase 2, have been brought under the scheme. This entails a cumulative disbursement of ₹ 42,82,000 to beneficiaries.