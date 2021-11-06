High yarn prices impact wage talks for weavers

Coimbatore

06 November 2021 23:21 IST

The spike in cotton yarn prices in the recent days is likely to impact the wages talks for job working powerloom weavers.

The job working powerloom units in Tiruppur and Coimbatore district have been demanding hike in wages from the textile manufacturers, who give the job work orders to the weavers. The job working units say the wages are not revised for almost eight years and some of them are getting lower than the agreed wages.

The job working unit owners said nearly 10 % of the weavers have left the job work and moved out to other vocations because of low wages. And, those who had two or three jobs have left job working and moved to other works. With job work weaving becoming unviable the weavers are demanding higher wages and the Labour Department officials are holding talks with the weavers and the textile manufacturers. The next round of talks in the presence of the Labour Department officials will be held here on November 12.

Meanwhile, the job working powerloom weavers in Somanur said there is a lot of confusion because with high yarn prices the job working units are getting less orders now. The yarn prices will decline only when cotton arrivals pick up later this month. The wage talks are expected to gain momentum only after that, say the weavers.