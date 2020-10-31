High winds in October push upwind energy generation in T.N.

High winds during October this year in Tamil Nadu have helped the State realise better wind energy generation during the peak wind season.

K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of the Indian Wind Power Association, told The Hindu that normally high wind days in Tamil Nadu start in May and end in September. However, this year, high wind days continued till about four days ago. Thus, wind energy evacuated in the State in October this year is 1,328 million units, as against 157 million units last October and 143 million units during the same month the previous year. The peak wind energy generation season (April to October) in the State this year has concluded with evacuation of 9,375 million units as against 9,177 million units last year.

“We had a couple of low wind days even during Aadi this year. But, high winds continued in October, making up for the loss during the other months,” he said.

According to Mr. Kasthurirangaian, the change in wind days pattern is an indication of climate change. He says such a trend must have been seen in other States too.

Wind energy generation peaked during June-August in 2018 and 2020, with more than 2,000 million units consumed each month. This year, the generation during these months was relatively less. But, picked up in October. With less number of grid drops, wind energy evacuation was also higher this year, helping the wind energy producers, he added.