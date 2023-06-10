High-tension electricity consumers in Tamil Nadu investing in solar energy

June 10, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several high-tension (HT) electricity consumers in the State, especially those with relatively small capacities, are opting for solar energy to meet their captive electricity needs.

N. Pradeep, president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association, said that HT consumers went in for wind energy in the past as it generated energy at evening and night hours and supported manufacturing industries for their electricity demand during these hours. However, wind energy was seasonal and even in the best locations in the State, generation was only for nine months in a year. “Wind points are reducing in the State and there is no banking option for energy generated by wind mills erected in the recent years,” he said. Hence, several consumers were opting for solar energy.

“Wind and solar energy cannot be compared. Solar energy is available for more days in a year and solar panels can be on the rooftop or ground. Industries can also purchase solar energy from the generators,” he said.

For a HT textile mill, 30 % to 50 % of energy requirement is usually met from renewables. While most of the units have wind mills, many prefer investing in solar energy now, said industry sources.

The smaller units prefer rooftop solar panels as there is no line loss and no wheeling charges too. The bigger industries are installing solar panels on the ground and a couple of them are trying out new technologies in solar energy, Mr. Pradeep added.

Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of Indian Texpreneurs’ Federation, said that the cost of solar energy installation had reduced and so investments were viable. The payback was also faster. “Industries want to have energy security and de-risk from dependency on wind for captive use,” he said.

K.S. Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said wind and solar energy investments were almost equal by garment exporters. Solar energy systems were available in different capacities, while investors need nearly ₹20 crores to go in for two MW wind mills. So smaller units prefer solar energy, he said.