High speed trial run conducted on Virudhachalam – Salem section

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bangalore, Abhai Kumar Rai, conducted statutory inspection of the railway electrification works between Salem and Virudhachalam Junction railway stations and conducted a high speed trial run from Virudhachalam to Salem on Tuesday.

Accompanied by R.K. Mehta, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Southern Railway, A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, and officials from Railway Electrification and Salem Division, the Commissioner began his inspection from Salem on Monday morning and proceeded towards Virudhachalam. He inspected various electrical, engineering and signalling works and railway stations, bridges, level crossing gates in the section.

On Tuesday, a high speed trial run with a special train formation was held from Virudhachalam Junction to Salem Junction railway station. The special train was hauled by an electric locomotive. An observation car with modern equipment, to observe and record various aspects of the electrification works, was part of the special train formation.

Mr. Gautam Srinivas in a release said that with the electrification of the section, all the sections in Salem Division have been electrified. After receiving authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, train services would be operated using electric locomotives, he added. And, trains can run through Salem – Virudhachalam section without having to change locomotives from electric to diesel and vice versa. This would facilitate seamless traffic and also save time, the release added.