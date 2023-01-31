High-speed trial run conducted between Salem- Omalur section

January 31, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Abhai Kumar Rai, conducted statutory inspection of the doubling of broad gauge railway tracks between Salem and Omalur section. He also conducted a high-speed trial run from Omalur to Salem Junction on Monday.

A track recording car with modern equipment to record various aspects of the railway track was part of the special train formation. The high-speed trial run was conducted at a maximum speed of 120 kmph.

V.K. Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer/Construction, Southern Railway; A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division; and other officials from Southern Railway Headquarters and Salem Division accompanied the Commissioner of Railway Safety during the inspection.