High-speed trial run conducted between Salem- Omalur section

January 31, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Abhai Kumar Rai, conducted statutory inspection of the doubling of broad gauge railway tracks between Salem and Omalur section. He also conducted a high-speed trial run from Omalur to Salem Junction on Monday.

A track recording car with modern equipment to record various aspects of the railway track was part of the special train formation. The high-speed trial run was conducted at a maximum speed of 120 kmph.

V.K. Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer/Construction, Southern Railway; A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division; and other officials from Southern Railway Headquarters and Salem Division accompanied the Commissioner of Railway Safety during the inspection.

CONNECT WITH US