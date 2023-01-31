HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High-speed trial run conducted between Salem- Omalur section

January 31, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Abhai Kumar Rai, conducted statutory inspection of the doubling of broad gauge railway tracks between Salem and Omalur section. He also conducted a high-speed trial run from Omalur to Salem Junction on Monday.

A track recording car with modern equipment to record various aspects of the railway track was part of the special train formation. The high-speed trial run was conducted at a maximum speed of 120 kmph.

V.K. Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer/Construction, Southern Railway; A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division; and other officials from Southern Railway Headquarters and Salem Division accompanied the Commissioner of Railway Safety during the inspection.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.