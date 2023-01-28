ADVERTISEMENT

High-speed trial run between Salem-Omalur section on January 30

January 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will conduct a statutory inspection of the doubling of broad gauge tracks between Salem Junction and Omalur Junction railway stations on January 30 (Monday).

The Commissioner will also conduct a high-speed trial run between Salem and Omalur section between 12 noon and 2 p.m. on January 30.

People residing in the vicinity of the railway lines between Salem and Omalur Junction railway stations are cautioned not to approach or trespass on the railway lines, the Salem Railway Division added in a release.

