High raw material prices hit industries in Coimbatore region

Coimbatore

30 October 2021 23:36 IST

Prices of steel, aluminium, copper, fuel, plastic and paper surging again

High raw material prices has hit the pumpset, garment, and property sectors in the region.

Prices of steel, aluminium, copper, fuel, plastic and paper are surging again, forcing pumpset manufacturers to increase prices for the fifth time in 12 months, said Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association president K.V. Karthik.

Price of copper, one of the main raw material used in the manufacture of motors and pumps, is now 66 % higher than last year.

Prices of aluminium used for motors has jumped more than 68 % and that of lamination steel, pig iron and castings are up more than 50 %.

Farmers, who are the main users of pumps, are delaying the decision to purchase a new pumpset because of the high prices. Pumpset manufacturers are working at only 40% of their capacities and most of the units may not be able to pay bonuses to their employees during this festival season, he said. The SIEMA and the Indian Pump Manufacturers’ Association have jointly appealed to the Union government to take immediate steps to control the raw material prices.

Tiruppur Exporters’ Association president Raja M. Shanmugham said in a press release that instability in cotton yarn prices because of increasing cotton prices has hit the garment sector.

The increase in raw material prices is affecting the competitiveness of the Indian apparel exporters in the international market.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) should protect the cotton farmers and the consuming industries. Since Indian textile sector is largely cotton-based, it is important to make cotton available to the industry in such a way that the value-adding units benefit.

The CCI should opens its supply chain centre based on demand and ensure cotton is available to the users at the earliest. There are several textile mills in the small and medium-scale segment and the CCI should be mandated to supply cotton directly to these units.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Coimbatore unit, said raw material prices escalated in the last six months resulting in a surge in construction costs. For instance, the price of cement is ₹480 to ₹520 a bag now compared to ₹280 to ₹300 a bag last March. Similarly, the price of steel is ₹76,000 a tonne as against ₹42, 000 a tonne a year or so ago.

Gugan Ilango, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, said with the cost of materials shooting up, construction cost has increased ₹300 to ₹450 a sq.ft. Property promoters who were into affordable housing projects are facing several difficulties because of this.

Further, the GST regulations do not permit builders to avail of input tax credit on raw materials. The tax component alone has gone up by ₹200 to ₹250 a sq.ft because of this, added Rajiv Ramasamy, secretary of CREDAI Coimbatore.

The Association sought measures to control raw material prices and restoration of the facility to avail of input tax credit.