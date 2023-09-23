ADVERTISEMENT

High power costs: MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to go ahead with strike on September 25

September 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association and the Tamil Nadu Associations plan to go ahead with one-day strike on September 25 demanding measures to bring down power tariff for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday issued a statement promising measures to address the electricity related issues faced by the MSMEs.

“There is no concrete measure or announcement (by the Chief Minister) related to our demands such as peak hour tariff for MSMEs and higher fixed charges,” said J. James, one of the co-ordinators for the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association. Hence, the MSMEs in Tamil Nadu will down shutters on Monday, and the MSME owners will take part in a hunger protest to be held in Madurai. They will announce the next protest in Madurai, he said.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association V. Thirugnanam said the Tamil Nadu Associations have submitted seven major demands and the Chief Minister’s statement did not address those demands. So, the MSMEs will go ahead with the strike, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to go on strike on September 25

Almost all the MSME associations in the State have decided to take part in the strike as “this is a matter of livelihood for each MSME unit owner,” added Mr. James.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US