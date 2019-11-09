High level committee to study relocating of effluent treatment plant at Sathyamangalam

Following stiff opposition from the residents, members of various political parties, traders and environmentalists to the location of effluent treatment plant near River Bhavani at Sathyamangalam, the district administration has decided to form a high level committee to decide on relocating the plant.

Sathyamangalam municipality is implementing the Under Ground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) at a cost of ₹ 55 crore, for which a plant is being constructed at Kottuveerampalayam. Sewage from all the households is proposed to be collected and pumped through the station at Ayyappan Kovil area to the plant where it would be treated and the water would be let into the river. But residents, members of various political parties, traders and environmentalists public have raised stiff opposition to the location of the plant and wanted it to be shifted five km away from the river.

Protests were staged and meetings conducted at various levels failed to yield the desired results.

On Thursday, Collector C. Kathiravan chaired a meeting at Sathyamangalam Municipality Office in which Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, Gobichettipalayam RDO Jeyaraman, Sathyamangalam DSP (in-charge) Thangavelu, Sathyamangalam Tahsildar Ganesan, municipal commissioner Amudha, officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, representatives of political parties and traders representatives participated.

Representatives wanted the plant to be located five km away from town limits and also not near the river.

Monitoring committee

After discussions, Mr. Kathiravan said that a high-level committee comprising engineers and officials would be formed, and they would inspect the plants and decide on the relocation. He said that a monitoring committee would also be formed in the town.