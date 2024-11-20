ADVERTISEMENT

High-level bridge across Kanuvai check dam sought

Published - November 20, 2024 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The demand for construction of a high-level bridge across the Kanuvai check dam replacing the existing low-level bridge is getting louder.

Kanuvai check dam is located at the foothills of Western Ghats. Rainwater from these areas gets filled up at Kanuvai check dam and then flows through the Noyyal to reach Singanallur tank. Talks were held with the Highways Department and the department too explored the possibility of constructing a high-level bridge, but the project went in vain.

During heavy rain, when the check dam overflows, the low-level bridge gets inundated and vehicular movement comes to a stand still. Local residents also reiterated the need for maintaining the check dam. The residents said a high-level bridge would be a lasting solution for the people of Thadagam, Kanuvai and Anaikatti.

