 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High-level bridge across Kanuvai check dam sought

Published - November 20, 2024 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The demand for construction of a high-level bridge across the Kanuvai check dam replacing the existing low-level bridge is getting louder.

Kanuvai check dam is located at the foothills of Western Ghats. Rainwater from these areas gets filled up at Kanuvai check dam and then flows through the Noyyal to reach Singanallur tank. Talks were held with the Highways Department and the department too explored the possibility of constructing a high-level bridge, but the project went in vain.

During heavy rain, when the check dam overflows, the low-level bridge gets inundated and vehicular movement comes to a stand still. Local residents also reiterated the need for maintaining the check dam. The residents said a high-level bridge would be a lasting solution for the people of Thadagam, Kanuvai and Anaikatti.

Published - November 20, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.