High drama in Coimbatore as newly-wed couple cry out for help from car at busy traffic light
The couple, aged 19 and 22, claimed they had got married against the wishes of the girl’s family, who abducted them at knife point to separate them
High drama prevailed at the Lakshmi Mills junction on the busy Avinashi Road in Coimbatore late on Wednesday, as a newly-wed couple cried out for help from a car, accusing the bride’s family members of abducting them at knife point.
The car, which was waiting at a traffic signal along with many other vehicles going towards Peelamedu side, was stopped by a few motorists who tried to help the couple.
The couple, Vigneshwaran and Sneha, of Maniyakaranpalayam near Saravanampatti, who are aged 19 and 22, claimed that they got married on Tuesday against the wishes of the girl's family.
According to them, the girl's parents called them to their house near Saravanampatti on Wednesday on the pretext of accepting the marriage. However, the couple said, the girl's family then turned hostile and abducted them in a car. The couple alleged that the family was taking them to a remote location to separate them. They also alleged that they were beaten up in the car and were being abducted at knife point.
A policeman who was regulating traffic at the junction immediately alerted the Race Course police who rushed to the spot. They took the couple and those who were in the car to the station for further inquiries.
