High demand for watermelon increases price in Salem

March 04, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Salem

Following high demand for watermelon due to an increase in temperature in Salem, its price has increased. Traders said the price would increase further in April.

People used to consume watermelon during the summer because it contains 90% water and fulfils the body’s water needs. The season for watermelon starts in the second week of February and ends in the third week of May. The fruit is mainly cultivated in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram districts.

As Salem is the centre to reaching important cities and States from these districts, Salem plays a major market for this fruit. The price of watermelon decided in Salem district will reflect in Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Erode districts.

On a good season, 150 to 200 tonnes of watermelon a day will reach Salem Market, and from here the fruit will be sent to various places. But this year, due to unseasonal rain, the cultivation of watermelon is reduced and arrival of the fruit to market has also come down.

K. Sivakumar, a wholesale trader at Sathram in Shevapet, said due to the high temperature, the demand for the fruit increased this year. As the cultivation was reduced, the price of the fruit increased. In the wholesale market, usually the first-quality watermelon would be sold for ₹12 to ₹15 a kg, and in the retail market, it would be ₹18 to ₹20 a kg. But now, due to an increase in demand in the wholesale market, the price of first-quality watermelon had increased to ₹18 to ₹20 a kg. In the retail market, it increased from ₹20 to ₹25.

According to Mr. Sivakumar, only 80 tonnes of watermelon come into Salem’s market a day, including 40 tonnes for local consumption and 40 tonnes for other districts or States. At present, watermelon was coming from Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, he added.