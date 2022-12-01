High Court directs Coimbatore DFO to decide on permitting Mahadeepam on Velliangiri hills

December 01, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Madras High Court has directed the Coimbatore District Forest Officer (DFO) to pass appropriate orders on a plea seeking not to permit devotees to take Mahadeepam to the temple on Velliangiri hills on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam.

The court issued the direction on one of the pleas filed by D. Senthil Kumar of Semmedu village in Coimbatore district, seeking the court to stop the practice on Velliangiri hills.

As per the order by the High Court on November 14, Justice C. Saravanan disposed of the petition by directing the DFO to consider and pass appropriate orders on Mr. Kumar’s representation made in October 2017, after hearing him. Also, the DFO has been ordered to communicate to the petitioner the steps taken to protect the forest on Velliangiri hills. The DFO should complete these within 15 days from the date of receipt of the order.

During the hearing, S.J. Mohamed Sathik, who appeared for respondents in the case including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Coimbatore District Collector and Secretary to the Government (Forest Department), filed a copy of a letter from the DFO which said that the practice of lighting large deepam using big metal drum with hundreds of kgs of ghee and oil is practised in Thiruvannamalai and Sabarimala.

“But there was no such practice in this shrine. Recently, for the past few years, a small group of devotees tried to bring this practice here, too. But the Forest Department never gave such permission. The lighting of deepam on the top of the hills, which is situated in a deep forest is not a desired one. It may be detrimental to the health of the forest and wildlife,” the letter said.

It further said that respecting the religious sentiments, a small number of people may be allowed without lighting the deepam on the auspicious day, on prior permission. As per the letter, pilgrims are allowed without prior permission only during the months of March, April and May.

Mr. Kumar said that he was yet to receive any communication from the DFO on the matter.