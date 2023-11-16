ADVERTISEMENT

High-capacity motors installed at Lanka Corner, Avinashi Road in Coimbatore to pump out stagnant rainwater

November 16, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second left), on Thursday inspected the installation of high-capacity electric motors at Lanka Corner where rainwater stagnates excessively. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on Thursday inspected the two high-capacity water-pumping motors, powered by 100 horsepower engines, which are being installed at Lanka Corner and near the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore. This is part of the administration’s efforts to address the issue of rainwater stagnation during heavy rain in low-lying areas.

ALSO READ
Aged man drowns in accumulated rainwater at Lanka Corner underpass after downpour in Coimbatore city

The electric motors were dispatched from Chennai after an order was placed by the Coimbatore Corporation in response to these areas being flooded during the recent rain. Water logging at Lanka Corner has been a persistent issue, which recently led to the death of two individuals in separate incidents. The work to finish the construction of the Avinashi Road flyover is also under way, making the area dangerous for motorists to navigate during rain.

ALSO READ
Permanent solution to water logging at Lanka Corner in Coimbatore soon: Minister

“We have also invited a team of experts from Asian Development Bank to inspect the region and file a report on how the issue can be tackled by the civic body,” Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

During the inspection, Mr. Pati also visited Sri Ramalinga Sowdambigai Weaver’s Co-operative Society’s fair price shop at Flower Market to inspect the issuing of family cards, distribution details and stocked items which include rice, palm oil, and pulses.

