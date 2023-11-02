ADVERTISEMENT

  High altitude training centre hostel inaugurated in Udhagamandalam

November 02, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The high altitude training centre hostel at Breeks Ground in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The newly constructed high altitude training centre hostel for students was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing on Thursday.

The hostel has been built at ₹1.86 crore by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The hostel has a dining area, three sleeping areas where a total of 60 students can stay, a security room, kitchen, store room, nine toilets and bathrooms with hot water.

The students can train in any sport that they are specialising in. Besides the ₹250 a day that is being provided for the student athletes’ food, beds, pillows and blankets are also provided at the hostel, according to a release from the district administration.

The Nilgiris Collector M. Aruna, Ooty MLA R. Ganesh, and officials participated in the function.

