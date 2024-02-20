ADVERTISEMENT

High altitude training centre for athletes inaugurated in Udhagamandalam

February 20, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday, remotely inaugurated a high altitude training centre for athletes at the Hill Area Development Authority stadium here.

The facility, built at an outlay of ₹5 crore, will ensure access to training facilities for India’s best young athletes, the officials said.

The centre has been designed to ensure that athletes training here would have the most effective means of improving strength, conditioning and stamina, they added.

The training centre is equipped with an administration room, computer facilities, gym, physiotherapy room, treatment room and hostel facilities. Hostel facilities include four single-occupancy rooms for athletes and six double-occupancy facilities, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that the training centre can accommodate 32 athletes. Athletes from across India taking part in national as well as international-level events will benefit greatly from the centre, they said.

Also present at the inauguration was the Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US