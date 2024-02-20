High altitude training centre for athletes inaugurated in Udhagamandalam

February 20, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday, remotely inaugurated a high altitude training centre for athletes at the Hill Area Development Authority stadium here.

The facility, built at an outlay of ₹5 crore, will ensure access to training facilities for India’s best young athletes, the officials said.

The centre has been designed to ensure that athletes training here would have the most effective means of improving strength, conditioning and stamina, they added.

The training centre is equipped with an administration room, computer facilities, gym, physiotherapy room, treatment room and hostel facilities. Hostel facilities include four single-occupancy rooms for athletes and six double-occupancy facilities, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said.

Officials said that the training centre can accommodate 32 athletes. Athletes from across India taking part in national as well as international-level events will benefit greatly from the centre, they said.

Also present at the inauguration was the Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna.