High alert across districts

Security has been strengthened in Salem and Namakkal districts from Thursday following an intelligence input that six LeT terrorists had intruded into Tamil Nadu and had settled in Coimbatore.

Salem City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar said that as part of the precautionary measures, lodges and hotels in the districts were being checked. Vehicle checks have been intensified in city and rural areas, he added.

Stations under Salem Railway Division have been put on tight vigil. Salem Railway Divisional Security Commandant H. Srinivasa Rao said, “We have intensified checks in all railway stations, especially in Coimbatore Railway Junction. Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police are conducting special checks at stations across the Division. Services of Bomb Detection Squad and Dog Squad are also utilised.”

Two teams of Bomb Detection Squad were utilised to conduct checks at various rural areas of Salem. Following the alert, the teams inspected Mettur Dam and surrounding areas. The squad conducted checks at railway stations in Tharamangalam, Omalur, Magundanchavadi, Vazhapadi, Attur and Ayodhiyapattinam.

In Namakkal, special vehicle checks were conducted on Thursday night and it continued till the early hours of Friday. Police officials said that check posts were set up at eight places and checks were conducted in lodges and hotels in the district.

Pradip Kumar, DIG, Salem Range, said vigil has been tightened in all vital places including places of religious significance.

Erode Staff Reporter adds

In Erode district, security has been beefed up in bus stands, railway station, religious establishments and places where people gathered in large numbers.

Vehicle checks have been intensified at Karungalpalayam and Pulinjur checkpost on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, near Hasanur, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said.