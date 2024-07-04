Hexaware expands in Coimbatore

Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, has expanded its presence in Coimbatore.

According to a press release from the company, Hexaware’s Business Process Services (BPS) division already operates in Coimbatore. The new office will focus on data and testing skills in data modernisation, automation, cloud, software development, data compliance and security, business intelligence, advanced analytics, and AI.

The Coimbatore office of Hexaware proposes to prioritise diversity in its hiring process, the release added.

New showroom opened

Volkswagen India has rebranded its used car business ‘Das WeltAuto.’ to ‘Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned’ and opened its pre-owned showroom in Coimbatore.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said in a press release that Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned’ will continue to operate its multi-brand pre-owned car business with an emphasis on Volkswagen branded models.

It will provide refurbishment, certification and warranties, wherever applicable for cars sold through this retail channel. The brand’s used car business under the ‘Das WeltAuto.’ brand name, saw a 10-fold growth in volume in the last five years. Retail sales of pre-owned cars through the channel grew 12 % last year and the trend continued in the first six months of 2024. Volkswagen India operates 139 touchpoints trading in certified pre-owned cars across the country.