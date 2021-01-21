Hero’s welcome bowls over Natarajan in his village

Indian cricketer T. Natarajan returned from Australia to a hero’s welcome in his village Chinnapampatti in Salem district on Thursday.

After being part of the historic test series win over Australia, the India pacer reached Salem on Thursday evening from Bengaluru. His family members and villagers had already gathered at the entry point to the village on Tharamangalam Road. From there, the villagers took him on a procession on a horse-drawn cart, which was led by a troupe performing chenda melam. His mother Shantha and other family members did an arathi for him and the cart rode through the streets of Chinnapampatti. It took close to two hours for the cart to cover a distance of less than two kilometres to his home.

People crowded the streets to welcome their hero. He held high the national flag as he passed through the streets. Once home, Mr. Natarajan came out on the balcony to greet the people with folded hands.

Pappanpadi village panchayat president T. Vedappan said they planned a grander welcome for the cricketer but had to downsize the celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions.

At the Natarajan Cricket Academy the cricketer runs in the area, one of its trainees S. Premkumar said they all were elated and it was a moment of great inspiration to them.

Earlier, Block Medical Officer S. Anbuselvan visited the family at their residence and advised them on quarantine guidelines. Dr Anbuselvan said that since Mr. Natarajan had returned from abroad he would have to be in home quarantine for 14 days. Officials advised the public to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols and avoid gifting him shawls, bouquets and other gifts.