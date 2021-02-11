Hero stones found at Vinnappalli village

They date back to 13th and 17th Centuries

Three hero stones belonging to 13th and 17th Centuries respectively were discovered at Vinnappalli village in Sathyamangalam Taluk.

A team led by S. Ravikumar, Director, Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre, Tiruppur, and members K. Saravanakumar, C.M. Rameshkumar and K. Ponnusamy, found the stones along the Punjai Puliyampatti – Sathyamangalam National Highway 948 recently. “People of Kongu Region were involved in rearing cattle right from Neolithic Age and each village had their own warriors to protect their cattle”, said Mr. Ravikumar. When a warrior dies in a cattle raid or retrieval of captured cattle or fighting with the tiger, people erected the monumental hero stone for their brave warriors and started worshipping it, he added.

A hero stone discovered so far in the State has only a tiger fighting with the warrior. But, one of the hero stones, which is 170 cm height and 105 cm width, shows the hero attacking two tigers. “While the hero attacks one tiger with a small sword in his right hand, he is seen protecting him from the attacking tiger with his left hand”, he added. Another tiger is attacking him from the rear side and the hero’s two faithful dogs are seen fighting the tiger to safeguard their master, he said.

The second stone, measuring 190 cm in height and 95 cm in width, shows two warriors fighting with their enemy. A hero is seen attacking the opposite warrior with a sword in his right hand and is holding the neck of the opposite warrior in his left hand. Another warrior is also seen behind this hero in a fighting posture. Also another opposite warrior is seen lying on the ground. “These two stones could date back to the early 13th century”, Mr. Ravikumar added.

Members said that the third stone measuring 205 cm in height and 95 cm in width shows the hero holding the neck of the tiger in his left hand and is attacking it with a sickle in his right hand. The hero also holds a small sword in his hip and a gun is also seen to the left of the hero. Members said that three stones were installed and people started worshipping the stones.