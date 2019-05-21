Coimbatore

Is your home guilt-free?

Vishnupriya

Vishnupriya   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Is it possible to cut down on the waste that goes from homes to the landfill? Yes, say a handful of people who have made the switch to a simple and sustainable life

Vishnupriya S

Documentary film maker

Meel my documentary was the starting point. It dealt with garbage: Why do we generate so much waste? It took me three years to understand the impact on the environment. When I did, I made a switch over to a sustainable life where I reduce waste generation at source.

I say no to plastic bags, cups and straws. I carry water in stainless steel bottles and use cloth hand towels not paper tissues. My mother makes a powder with aavaram poo, dried rose petals, hibiscus flowers, and orange peels. All soaps and shampoos are out and what is in is shikakai, payatham maavu and besan. I have replaced sanitary napkins with cotton pads and buy rice, cold-pressed oils and fresh produce from the farmer's market. I avoid anything that comes in packets. I use a herbal tooth powder, which I buy in glass containers, from the naatu marundhu kadai in my neighbourhood. As a result, less garbage is sent out from my home. I have never felt healthier. See how my skin glows.

Priyanka Dharmakumar

Corporate trainer, runs Dugout Cafe

I am taking baby steps to achieve complete sustainability. I watched YouTube videos on zero-waste lives in the West. I am inspired by Marie Kondo’s videos on the magical art of tidying up and also hooked on to the show on Netflix. You have to de-clutter first to achieve minimalist living. I started using a bamboo toothbrush and reduced bath products to a single natural handmade soap made of turmeric and besan. I have minimised my wardrobe by 50%. I now have just five sets of clothes, one handbag and one wallet. My house is clutter-free. I have stopped online shopping. As for books, I borrow and exchange. I have started using menstrual cups ( I can use them for a lifetime without contributing any waste to the landfill), which is liberating. Three years ago, I started composting waste at home. I am more aware and conscious of the environment. I keep motivating people around me to make the shift.

Sangeetha Subhash

Upcycles furniture; apex member of Siruthuli

We just need to follow our grandparents’ lifestyle to achieve sustainable living. My design outlet, Design Infinity in Coimbatore, specialises in upcycling and custom-designing furniture. Through Siruthuli, I teach people how to make cloth bags with discarded fabric. I use soapnuts to clean. Combining the soapnuts with bio-enymes, yields a chemical-free detergent for the washing machine. Did you know that sour dosa batter is an excellent cleanser for dishes? We use ash too. I have replaced all chemical cleaning agents in the kitchen, toilets and washing with home-made natural cleaners made from waste citrus peels, soapnuts, gram flour so that we can use the water for gardening and ground water recharge.

I also make a body scrub with leftover coffee grounds and besan and my toiletries are basically a combination of besan and orange peel powder. My kitchen walls and living area have natural lime plaster and my compound wall is constructed with rammed earth. I carry groceries in paper bags, veggies in cloth bags, oil in steel containers and carry my own dishes for takeaways. I compost kitchen waste and use the manure for the garden. We have created a landscape with a mix of ornamental and vegetable plants. We also have rainwater storage and harvest facilities.

My Facebook page, Clean and Green Homes, has recipes and tips towards chemical-free sustainable living.

It is about building awareness and giving back to Nature by making the right choices. And, a safe environment for the future generation. There is no indoor pollution and I feel my home is guilt-free. Though we are aware of chemicals used in many products, we choose to ignore them. It’s time to wake up and pay attention

Shanthini Balu

Gardener; apex member of Siruthuli

Guavas, sapota, mango, lettuce, herbs, native vegetables like brinjal, drumstick, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, 40-50 varieties of greens.... I grow 60 per cent of my vegetables and fruits at home and ensure that they are free of pesticides or chemicals. I have been into natural gardening for over two decades. It has cut down the number of trips I make to the supermarket (I buy onions and carrots once in a while) and thereby reduces carbon footprint. I made the shift to sustainable living five years ago and support from my immediate family members helped me.

I compost my kitchen and garden waste and use them as manure. The amount of waste sent out from my home to the landfill has come down drastically. As I make my own cleansing agents with soapnut powder, bio-enzymes, peels of citrus fruits and pomegranate peel, the waste water from kitchen and the washing machine is upcycled and used to water plants . Egg shells are powdered and used as manure. Leftover idli batter, buttermilk... are all used for plants. I don’t send any decomposable waste out.

It is my way of giving back. It’s like going back to a simple life and being aware of the waste you add to the environment. When you buy packed stuff from the supermarket, you get addicted to the brand. Even small steps — for example we have stopped ironing our daily clothes — cut down our contribution to global warming. I teach kids how to live a sustainable life through Siruthuli’s initiative called Chittukuludan Siruthuli. The kids in turn work with their parents and bring about a change.

N.A. Sujatha

Marketing Manager, Brookefields Mall

Did you know a pair of jeans uses up 10,000 litres of water and a kilo of cheese consumes 3,000 litres? Having been part of Brookefields Wonder Women Forum and Kovai Green League (both part of the Mall’s outreach programmes), I have participated in many awareness creation events on Sustainable Living.

What we need to cut down is greed. I implemented sustainable living in small ways. We still have a long way to go. I use besan for my hair and body and started growing indoor plants to purify the air and keep my house pollution-free. It has a calming effect too. We reduced electricity consumption to near minimum and have done away with refrigerator at home to cut down carbon footprint.

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2019 4:31:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/here-are-a-handful-of-people-who-have-made-the-switch-to-a-simple-and-sustainable-life/article27195743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story