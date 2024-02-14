Herd of wild elephants enters Coimbatore temple, no major damage to property

February 14, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

On Tuesday night around 11.30 p.m., a herd of wild elephants, including a calf, entered a temple in Thadagam area.

Officials from the Forest Department said that the elephants, which frequently traverse the region as part of their migratory path, were attracted to the temple due to fruits stored inside as part of regular offerings made by local residents.

Since the temple was left unlocked on Tuesday, they were able to enter the premises with ease, an official said. “No major damage has been reported. The temple hundi was trampled with and other items were strewn around when local people arrived at the scene in the morning,” he added.

Further, no persons were injured. Forest officials have asked temple authorities to lock the premises each night to prevent such incidents.

