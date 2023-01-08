Herbivore enclosure proposed for tiger rewilding programme in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

January 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has proposed to set up a herbivore enclosure adjacent to the open enclosure it has created at Manthirimattam in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) for the rehabilitation and rewilding of a tiger which was rescued as an eight-month-old cub from a tea estate in September 2021.

The herbivore enclosure will serve as a field wherein the tiger will learn to hunt prey in a natural environment. The proposal has been sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden, sources in the Department confirmed.

At present, the tiger is being rehabilitated in the open enclosure of 10,000 square feet at Manthirimattam in the Manambolly forest range.

Before being shifted to the open enclosure in June 2022, the tiger was sheltered in a large cage for about eight months. In September 2022, a team of veterinarians performed a dental surgery on the tiger for one of its lost canines. After recovering from the surgery, the tiger was shifted again to the open enclosure, where it is given meat and live animals like rabbits.

According to officials of the Department, a herbivore enclosure is required to expand the area of access for the growing tiger as part of the first-ever rewilding and ‘soft release’ of a big cat being attempted in Tamil Nadu. By setting up this enclosure, the Department aims to lure prey for the tiger such as sambar, spotted deer and wild boar, allowing the carnivore to hunt in a natural environment, said an official.

The official added that the entire programme is done in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.