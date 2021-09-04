The National Medicinal Plants Board distributed herbal saplings to homes here as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The Board launched an initiative to distribute 75 lakh herbal saplings free of cost across the country. As part of it, the Board joined hands with Avarnus, a voluntary organisation, and distributed saplings including Aloe Vera, Hibiscus, Indian gooseberry, Nilavembu, Adamant Creeper, Basil and caraway to the homes.
Herbal saplings distributed
Special Correspondent
Dharmapuri,
September 04, 2021 00:17 IST
Special Correspondent
Dharmapuri,
September 04, 2021 00:17 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 12:17:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/herbal-saplings-distributed/article36282389.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story