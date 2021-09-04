Herbal saplings distributed

The National Medicinal Plants Board distributed herbal saplings to homes here as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The Board launched an initiative to distribute 75 lakh herbal saplings free of cost across the country. As part of it, the Board joined hands with Avarnus, a voluntary organisation, and distributed saplings including Aloe Vera, Hibiscus, Indian gooseberry, Nilavembu, Adamant Creeper, Basil and caraway to the homes.