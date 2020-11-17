Herbal garden comes up at Coimbatore Central Prison

A herbal garden spread over half an acre is the new addition to the landscape on the Coimbatore Central Prison campus.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), inaugurated the herbal garden on Monday.

According to prison authorities, the garden has 120 herbal plants of 40 varieties ranging from Keezhanalli to Adathodai at present. The collection will be increased gradually.

Prison Superintendent R. Krishnaraj said the administration had plans to expand the herbal garden based on the outcome of the plants that were under care now. “Four prisoners will take care of the herbal garden. The agricultural officer of the open prison has given them training,” he said.

Rabbits for sale

Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram also launched the sale of rabbits that were reared in the rabbit farm of the central prison. The prison had started a rabbit farm a few months ago and around 80 kittens were available for sale.

“A pair of kittens will be sold for ₹ 500 to ₹ 600. Interested persons can contact the prison bazaar on Dr. Nanjappa Road,” said Mr. Krishnaraj.

Apart from kittens, the prison authorities will also sell grown male rabbits based on availability.