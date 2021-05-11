Helplines for COVID-19 treatment, clarifications

Salem

11 May 2021 22:52 IST

The district administration has advised the public to contact the helplines set up at the District Collectorate and Deputy Director of Health Services office for any clarifications on COVID-19 treatment.

District Collector S.A. Raman said in a release that round the clock assistance was available on the helpline numbers 0427 – 2452202, 0427 – 1077, 0427 – 2450022, 2450498 and 9154155297.

Public can contact the helplines for details on COVID-19 treatment, hospitals, vaccination centres, fever camps and other COVID-19 related doubts.

Advertising

Advertising