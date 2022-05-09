Helpline to report crime against children introduced in Namakkal

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that a new WhatsApp number has been launched in the district to report crime against children.

In a release, the district administration said post the COVID-19 pandemic, child marriages and crime against children had increased. Ms. Singh said the public could report about crime against children and other matters concerning welfare of children in the WhatsApp number 94861 11098.

They had to send a ‘Hi’ message to the number and they would be contacted by the District Child Protection Office. Conversations made through the phone number would be kept confidential, the release said.

The Collector advised the public to cooperate with district administration’s efforts to make the district free of crime against children.