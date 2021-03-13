Helpline numbers for Tangedco consumers in Erode

Complaints related to damaged electric poles or snapped electric wires can be taken up with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) officials, for which contact details have been given.
A release asked people to desist from tying rope in electric posts for drying clothes and also not to tie cattle to the posts. Advertisement materials should not be placed on posts or electric boxes and also seek the help of an electricity board for cutting branches of trees near the lines. Complaints related to snapped electric wire or damaged electric posts can be taken up with officials concerned.
Complaints can be lodged with Town division - Executive Engineer, Operations and Maintenance at 94458 52170; South division – Executive Engineer, Distribution at 94458 52180, and Perundurai division – Executive Engineer, Operations and Maintenance at 94458 52190, WhatsApp Helpline Number: 94458 51912. For rectification of power cuts, consumers can lodge complaints at 0424-2260066 and 0424-2240896.
