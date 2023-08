August 22, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A helpline number for senior citizens was launched here on Sunday. The helpline number- 96263 32220- was initiated by Inhouse Medicare at Ram Nagar.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap launched the facility that offers medical consultations to emergency support. Haseeb Khan, founder of Inhouse Medicare, said that the helpline would offer medical and other healthcare services to the sizeable community of elders in Coimbatore.