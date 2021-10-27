Coimbatore

Helpline launched to address monsoon woes in Salem

The Forest Department has set up a helpline at the Divisional Forest Office here to provide necessary assistance to the public during the Northeast monsoon.

District Forest Officer R. Gowtham said that personnel have been deployed in three shifts round the clock to handle calls to the helpline (0427-2415097).

Public may contact the Department in case of snakebite, entry of snakes into residential premises during floods, and to rescue animals in distress. The Forest Officer said that as a precautionary measure, the Department has pruned tree branches posing risk to the public in tourism sites.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 12:09:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/helpline-launched-to-address-monsoon-woes-in-salem/article37181789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY