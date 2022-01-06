Helpline for women, children launched in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

06 January 2022 19:28 IST

The Coimbatore City Police and Gajaananda Trust jointly launched a helpline and free counselling for women and children who become victims of various crimes.

City PoliceCommissioner Pradip Kumar launched the service, ‘Valam’ counselling centre for women and children, which offers free counselling.

Advertising

Advertising

A release issued by the police said the service was launched as part of various initiatives being taken for the welfare and safety of women and children.

It said that women and children, who become victims of crimes including sexual abuse, would be referred to the centre for counselling if their parents or family members gave consent.

Whereabouts of those referred for counselling would not be recorded or shared with anyone. Details related to the counselling would not be maintained, the release said.

Those requiring counselling can contact the centre at 96558-00008 directly or reach through the Coimbatore City Police control room at 94981-81213, 0422-2300970 or WhatsApp number 81900-00100.

Deputy Commissioners of Police T. Jayachandran, E.S. Uma, Additional Deputy Commissioner N. Silambarasan and Gajaananda Trust’s executive trusteeP.K. Arumugam were present.