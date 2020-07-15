Helpline for senior citizens, women

Namakkal

15 July 2020 23:04 IST

Superintendent of Police. S. Sakthi Ganesan on Tuesday launched helpline numbers to assist senior citizens and women in the district.

Mr. Ganesan said in a release that the schemes have been named as ‘Hello Seniors’ and ‘Ladies First.’ Details of complainants would remain confidential and action would be taken within 24 hours. Senior citizens can contact 99947 17110 for all kinds of assistance. Similarly, women can contact district police at 98945 15110.

