Coimbatore

Helpline for senior citizens, women

Superintendent of Police. S. Sakthi Ganesan on Tuesday launched helpline numbers to assist senior citizens and women in the district.

Mr. Ganesan said in a release that the schemes have been named as ‘Hello Seniors’ and ‘Ladies First.’ Details of complainants would remain confidential and action would be taken within 24 hours. Senior citizens can contact 99947 17110 for all kinds of assistance. Similarly, women can contact district police at 98945 15110.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 11:06:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/helpline-for-senior-citizens-women/article32095153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY