Helping Hearts rescues five persons from Coimbatore streets

May 25, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Non-governmental organisation Helping Hearts rescued five persons who were living on the streets here and accommodated them at its old age home.

According to M. Ganesh, Managing Trustee of the organisation, the rescue mission was supported by Bosch CSR initiative. A team of volunteers rescued five persons, who were living on the roadside near the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, Big Bazaar Street, and in Mettupalayam. Two women aged 34 and 45 were with mental illness and an 84-year-old man was terminally ill. The other two were a 50-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man.

“Those with mental illness were sent to the Mettupalayam mental health care centre and other three were sent to government homes run by Helping Hearts at KNG Pudur pirivu and Poosaripalayam,” he said.

As an immediate support, they were given meals, shower, clean clothes, and accommodation. They would be given psychotherapies and meditation twice a week and exercises and fun activities on a daily basis. There would also be weekly outings to nearby places once a week. Partnering with PSG Institutions, Helping Hearts organised regular medical care to those living in the government homes.

When the family details of those rescued were gathered, they would be united with the family, he said.