Helpdesk set up for e-filing of cases in Krishnagiri

A helpdesk for e-filing of cases was inaugurated here in the presence of Principal District Judge R. Shathivel at the integrated district court complex in Krishnagiri on Monday.

E-filing of cases and related documents by lawyers and litigants through https://efiling.ecourts.gov.in/tn/login was already in place. The facility operated through a helpdesk will enable lawyers and litigants to file documents without coming to the court.


