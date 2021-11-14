Help desks opened at four railway stations
Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced special help desks at four railway stations to provide relevant information about train timings to passengers.
According to a release, the help desks shall be reached at 0422-2303167 for Coimbatore Railway Station, 0427-2447650 for Salem Railway Station, 0421-2200568 for Tiruppur Railway Station and 0424-2284864 for Erode Railway Station.
A railway official said that the helplines were introduced to help the passengers receive information about cancellation, diversion or revision of train timings, particularly during the current North-East Monsoon where multiple trains get cancelled, face revision of timings and diversion of routes every day.
Trains diverted
Following the derailment of seven coaches of the Kannur-Yeswantpur Express train in Dharmapuri district on Friday, the Southern Railway announced that the South Western Railway notified diversion of four trains including a Coimbatore-bound train via Banaswadi, Baiyyappanahalli, Bangarapet , Jolarpettai and Salem Junctions.
Train No. 01013 Lokmanya Tilak – Coimbatore Special, Train No. 07393 Yesvantpur-Puducherry Special, Train No. 06236 Mysuru –Tuticorin Special and Train No. 01022 Tirunelveli –Dadar Special were diverted, it said.