Help desk set up for education loan in Salem

17 June 2021 22:19 IST

The district administration has set up a help desk to assist students from underprivileged families to get education loans for their undergraduate courses.

Speaking to reporters, District Collector S. Karmegham said that a meeting was held with college managements, district lead bank manager and representatives of various banks and they were advised to ensure education loans for students from underprivileged families.

He said that this is the beginning of the academic year and several children from underprivileged families are facing difficulties in paying fees to government colleges or even to medical colleges under government quota. He said that a nodal team has been set up and Project Officer, Mahalir scheme, has been posted as Nodal Officer for this purpose and students could approach the team for assistance in getting loans. Mr.Karmegham said that the team would function as bridge for those who wish to sponsor students’ education. He added that all banks have extended support.

For details, public can contact: 94440-94335.