Helmets distributed to motorists in Coimbatore

17 February 2021 08:24 IST

As part of the 32nd Road Safety Month, the City Traffic Police on Tuesday distributed helmets to 30 motorists to raise awareness on the importance of wearing helmets.

Raj Khanna, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic West, participated in the awareness event held near a jewellery showroom on Raja Street in Town Hall.

Officials said the event began at around 5.30 p.m. and lasted nearly 30 minutes. The helmets were distributed to those who were not wearing one.

