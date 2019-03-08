Helmet awareness rally taken out

To sensitise women to the importance of wearing helmets and complying with traffic rules, women personnel of the Salem City Police took out a helmet awareness rally as part of International Women’s Day celebrations here on Friday. City Police Commissioner K. Shankar flagged off the rally near Kottai Maidan here and distributed helmets to over 250 women police personnel.

Mr. Shankar said that the women personnel from the city police were participating in the rally to encourage women to wear helmets and follow traffic rules. “We have planned various events as part of the Women’s Day celebrations. Today, women decorate top positions in society. Earlier, police and armed forces were like men’s only job. But, nearly 20 % of the Tamil Nadu police force are women now,” he added. Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) C. Shyamal Devi, who was present, wished the women personnel. The rally ended at the Police Community Hall in Annadhanapatti.

Erode

Rallies and presentation of awards to women achievers marked the International Women’s Day celebrations across the district here on Friday. The Government Railway Police distributed awareness pamphlets to the passengers at the platform asking them to use the Kavalan SOS (save our soul) app and also the railway helpline number during emergencies. The pamphlets said all safety measures were in place both at the railway stations and on board trains for the protection of women.

An NGO, Vizhuthugal, organised a conference in Nambiyur.