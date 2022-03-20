Helmet awareness rally held in Coimbatore

The district administration and Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital jointly organised a helmet awareness rally as part of observing the World Head Injury Awareness Day on Sunday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the rally from the premises of Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital city unit in the presence of hospital chairman K. Madeswaran and other dignitaries.

Mr. Sameeran said the State government’s ‘Innuyir Kaapoom-NammaiKaakkum 48’ scheme, through which the government would bear the expenses of emergency care for accident victims for the first 48 hours, was aimed at saving the lives of accident victims.

He urged two-wheeler users to wear helmets for their safety and to ride carefully to save the lives of other motorists.

The rally was taken out to Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital at Neelambur via Ganapathy, Saravanampatti, Kalapatti and Serayampalayam.