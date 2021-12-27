Helicopter wreckage cleared

UDHAGAMANDALAM

27 December 2021 22:11 IST

The wreckage of the helicopter which crashed near Kattery Park in Coonoor on December 8 has been cleared from the area.

The helicopter, an Mi-17v5, carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, Madhulika Rawat and 12 other army personnel crashed into the side of the mountain just minutes before it was scheduled to land in Coonoor on December 8. Mr. Rawat and 13 others died in the crash, while the lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to injuries, a few days later.

The army personnel began clearing the wreckage and started searching for clues to ascertain the cause of the crash soon after rescue operations were concluded.

Police personnel also were stationed around the crash site to prevent people from getting too close to the wreckage.

On Monday, the last remaining pieces of the wreckage were cleared.