Held on dowry harassment charge

Personnel attached to the All Women Police Station (East) have arrested Premnath (31) of Viswasapuram near Saravanampatty on charges of bigamy and dowry harassment. According to police, the accused had already married another woman and cheated his second wife Pavithra (20) by not disclosing the same. Premnath also allegedly harassed the second wife by demanding dowry. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

House burgled

Unidentified persons broke into the house of Babu Shanmugam of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, a businessman, and stole valuables worth over ₹ 3 lakh. The incident occurred when when he was off to Bengaluru.

The Sulur police have registered a case and are investigating.

Woman dies

Janaki aka Karuppathal (23) died while working at a power loom mill at Mathalam Thottam near Sengathurai on Thursday. The woman, who was trapped inside a machine, sustained head injury was declared dead when brought to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered against Palanisamy, operator of the power loom.