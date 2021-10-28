Heirs of sanitary workers encouraged to become entrepreneurs

ERODE

28 October 2021 23:17 IST

Heirs of sanitary workers were encouraged to get loans under various schemes of the Central and State governments and become entrepreneurs.

An entrepreneurship training for the heirs of sanitary workers was organised by Rights Education and Development Centre, an NGO in Sathyamangalam, here in which 75 persons participated. While its director R. Karuppasamy explained the activities undertaken by the NGO, Jeyanthi, Manager of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited, said the government had introduced online application system for availing loans under various schemes. G. Thirumurugan, Manager, District Industries Centre, said DIC had targeted to provide loans to 440 entrepreneurs this year.

Advertising

Advertising