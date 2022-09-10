Coimbatore

Height barrier of Lanka Corner ROB in Coimbatore knocked down

The height barrier of the rail over bridge at Lanka Corner junction in the city collapsed after being hit by a truck.

The height barrier of the rail over bridge at Lanka Corner junction in the city collapsed after being hit by a truck. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The height barrier of the rail over bridge (ROB) at Lanka Corner junction in Coimbatore was knocked down by a lorry on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the height barrier to prevent the entry of heavy vehicles to the underpass of the ROB from Town Hall side was knocked down by a truck.

The heavy iron barrier fell onto the road, obstructing the movement of vehicles except two-wheelers. The normal flow of traffic was affected as it took a few hours to remove the heavy barrier using a crane. The police said that the crash barrier was maintained by the Railways for the safety of the ROB.


